Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort hosting the Peak Pride Festival

Photo: Contributed

Pride is reaching its peak at SilverStar Mountain.

Presented by Rebellious Unicorns, SilverStar is hosting the four-day Peak Pride Festival that started today and wraps up Sunday afternoon.

“We’re so excited to be back at SilverStar for another festival,” says Dustyn Baulkham, festival creator. “Last year, SilverStar brought amazing enthusiasm and energy, and we’re sure it’ll be even more this year.”

The festival began with Unicorns Reawakened, a free stage show that highlights the struggles of queer artists during the pandemic.

Friday will feature a Drag Bingo Apres event and LaughOut, a queer comedy series at the Red Antler, along with a handkerchief party afterward with DJ HoneyDill.

Saturday starts with the morning MX coffee meet-up.

The mountain pride parade starts at 6:45 p.m. with Peak Pride’s signature event, Fruitcake: A drag show extravaganza following at 7:30 p.m.

The day will wrap up with a dance party.

The festival closes on Sunday with Ella’s drag brunch hosted at the Den, beginning at 10 a.m.

The festival features a mix of free and ticketed events.

Talent for the weekend includes a mix of local favourites and inter-provincial talent with Ella Lamoureux, Matthew Presidente, Simma Downe, Wanda Nuff, BOSS and Taryn Anderson scheduled to perform at various events during the festival.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased online. Ticket prices range from $15 to $59, depending on the event.

For more information, visit the Peak Pride Facebook page.