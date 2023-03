Photo: RCMP

North Okanagan Vernon RCMP are looking for the owner of a Kawasaki dirtbike.

RCMP said in a Facebook post the motorcycle was found in the Mission Hill area of Vernon on Feb. 23 and turned over to police.

“We'd love to get it back to the owner, so if it's yours, and you can verify some unique identifying features, give us a call at 250-545-7171,” the post said.