Vernon-Monashee MLA disappointed BC Liberals voted against more than $19 million for the region

Harwinder Sandhu is disappointed with the BC Liberals after they voted against millions of dollars for the region.

The Vernon-Monashee MLA announced earlier this month her riding would be getting close to $20 million from the Growing Communities Fund.

Earlier today Kevin Falcon’s BC Liberals voted against the funding.

“We heard the concerns of local leaders and community members, and we delivered on the support that was needed to invest in local projects and help people. I am extremely disappointed that the Liberals don’t think that our communities are a priority,” said Sandhu. “Rural communities need investments, and Kevin Falcon is turning his back on them when he had the opportunity to show his support. Investing in people now helps everyone in the long-run, and the Liberals record of harmful cuts causes more problems down the road.”

Falcon told the media he opposes this investment.

“Instead of using some of that to responsibly pay down debt or deal with other things, what did the NDP do with the surplus they had last year, a one-time surplus? They are trying to spend all of it,” said Falcon.

Last week, the premier announced all 188 local governments will share $1 billion in funding for the construction of infrastructure for the region.

The funding is not being withdrawn as the majority of the MLAs voted in favour.