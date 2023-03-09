Vernon Fire Rescue Services called to structure fire on Commonage Road Monday

Photo: File photo

North Okanagan Vernon RCMP and the fire commissioner are investigating a blaze south of Vernon.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. March 6, Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to a report of a fully involved structure fire in the 300-block of Commonage Road.

“Upon arrival, crews confirmed a single-story stand-alone structure was fully engulfed, which meant firefighters worked in a defensive attack mode to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to other areas,” said Christy Poirier, communications manager with the City of Vernon.

At the time of the incident, it was believed the property was located within VFRS's response area, however, it was later confirmed the property is outside of the municipal boundary, so the scene was handed over to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner, for investigation.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.