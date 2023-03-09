Dust advisory remains in effect for Vernon area

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A dust advisory remains in effect for the Vernon area.

The advisory was initially issued Tuesday March 7 and remains in effect due to high concentrations of coarse particular matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants and older adults.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health-care provider.

Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate exposure.

People with cardiovascular disease can be particularly sensitive to air pollution and will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels.

Pollution can aggravate the disease leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room and hospital visits.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.