Vernon's North Okanagan Valley Gleaners sending food, medical supplies to earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

Photo: Facebook

Food from the North Okanagan is on its way to Syrian and Turkey as the two nations struggle to recover from a devastating earthquake.

Brad Egerton, with the North Okanagan Valley Gleaners, posted on the group's Facebook page they just finished loading 1.2 million meals destined for the regions hit hardest by the earthquake.

“This life-saving delivery will be distributed by Barnabas Aid,” Egerton said. “North Okanagan Valley Gleaners will also be sending half of a Seacan of medical equipment next week to the same area.”

The NOVG have a processing centre in Lavington where they turn donated vegetables into a dehydrated soup mix that is then shipped around the world.

They also collect and ship medical supplies that may be outdated in Canada, but are a Godsend for struggling parts of the world.

There are more than 45,968 confirmed deaths in Turkey and 7,259 in Syria from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Feb. 6.

Tens of thousands have been injured.