Spallumcheen's Ina Forrest and Team Canada make the playoffs at the 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championships

Ina Forrest and team Canada are headed to the 2023 World Wheelchair Curling Championships playoffs.

The Spallumcheen resident throws third for the Canadian squad that went 1-1 Wednesday.

Korea ended Team Canada's winning streak at seven games, defeating the home team 7-3.

However, Team Canada bounced back in a big way, beating Sweden 13-1.

Team Canada will be heading into the playoffs against China and Korea, the only two teams of the 12-team tournament to defeat Canada.

Forrest is no stranger to such high-pressure competitions having won Paralympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014.

She is also a three-time world champion.

Mark Ideson (London, ON.), fourth Jon Thurston (Dunsford, ON), second Gil Dash (Wolseley, SK) and fifth Marie Wright (Moose Jaw, SK.) round out the Canadian squad.