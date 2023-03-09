There will be some minor changes to the City of Vernon spring chipping program this year

Photo: Contributed

There will be some changes to the City of Vernon spring chipping program.

Crews will be collecting pruning material from the end of March until mid-April.

The curbside chipping service is funded by the Residential Organics and Yard Waste Collection charge on the quarterly utility bill.

Participating residents can place pruning material in the same location as their garbage and organics carts, to be collected on their designated chipping dates.

In previous years, chipping was done on the same day household waste was collected in each neighbourhood. However, when the curbside organics collection program was launched last year, the residential waste collection maps and schedules were adjusted, meaning the waste collection and chipping maps no longer coincide.

Due to this change, some residences may have chipping done on a different day than their household waste is collected.

To find your chipping dates, click here. www.vernon.ca/springchipping

For those who do not have access to the internet or who may need assistance using the map, call the city’s operations division at 250-549-6757.

Chipping will take place between the following dates:

City of Vernon & Foothills March 20 - 31

Okanagan Landing & Blue Jay April 4 - 14

A maximum of 10 minutes of chipping is available for each customer each week, so keep the following in mind:

Place pruning material in the same collection area as your garbage and organics carts

Do not pile material with neighbour’s chipping material

Do not tie material with wire

Keep roots and dirt out of the pile

Pile thorns separately

Branches or tree trunks must be less than 4” in diameter

Stack all pruning with butt ends facing street or lane

Missed piles not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hours after the second week of the program will not be picked up.

Tangled piles or excessive volumes may result in material being left behind. If this happens, property owners can hire a private chipper, or haul material to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility, to be disposed of free of charge. Customers using bin service must make their own arrangements to dispose of pruning.

For further chipping program information, call 250-549-6757.