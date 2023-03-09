RCMP asking for public's help in Polson Park fire investigation

Rob Gibson

Vernon RCMP are asking for the public's help to determine who started a fire near Polson Park just before midnight in Wednesday.

RCMP responded to reports of a fire at 11:15 p.m., March 8th. Police were asked to assist as Vernon Fire Rescue Services battled a blaze near a wooded area off of 14th Avenue near Polson Park.

RCMP tell Castanet, "a pile of household items and other furniture were burning and beginning to spread to nearby bushes and trees. Fire crews quickly contained and extinguished the fire preventing it from spreading further," says RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

"The cause is unknown at this time and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote police file 2023-3668.