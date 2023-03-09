A structure fire near Parker Cove is not considered suspicious: RCMP

Photo: Contributed

Vernon RCMP tells Castanet a fire near Parker Cove actually started on Tuesday, March 7, just after 10 p.m.

RCMP Const. Chris Terleski says the Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department asked for police assistance at the scene of a residential structure fire in Parker Cove on Westside Road.

"The fire is not considered suspicious and no injuries were reported."

Flames from the structure fire could be seen shooting into the night air Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Fire crews from the Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department remained on the scene of the fire through the morning on Wednesday.