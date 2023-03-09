Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre will re-open on Saturday with I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff!

Photo: File photo The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre will re-open Saturday.

The show will go on.

The curtain will rise Saturday at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre after being closed for more than three months.

Restoration efforts following a flood last year are nearing completion and the VDPAC will reopen for regular performances this weekend.

“The restoration has truly been a herculean effort,” said Executive Director Jim Harding. “Other theatres that have experienced similar damage have taken six months to a year to reopen. The speed with which we are back up and running is a testament to the hard work of our staff and contractors.”

The centre has been closed since early February for removal and reconstruction of the stage floor following a flood that took place in December.

With the stage floor replaced, a final push is underway this week to touch up paint and reinstall theatrical equipment before doors open on Saturday for one of Vernon’s most popular comedy traditions: I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff!

“We couldn’t have picked a better show to reopen with,” says Harding. “After all the work since the ‘December Deluge,’ our staff who have worked so hard deserve a good ‘Laff.’”

Saturday marks the beginning of a jam-packed spring season of comedy, music, theatre and dance. The North Okanagan Children’s Festival returns on March 18 and 19 with fun for the whole family. NOCCA presents the world-class Valencia Baryton Project performing works of Hadyn on March 20 while the OSO’s Orchestral Rock Odyssey on April 2 will rock the stage the most iconic music of the progressive rock era.

Ballet Jörgen’s sparkling Cinderella will delight classical ballet lovers on March 25.

“We are so excited to welcome everyone back to the theatre,” said Artistic Director Erin Kennedy. “Putting on performances is truly a labour of love for us. We’re thrilled to be able to share the joy of live events again.”

“The VDPAC acknowledges the work of the entire staff, and our building maintenance and technical staff especially, for a truly stellar team effort to address all the unimaginable concerns that come with such a potentially catastrophic event,” says Harding. “I also wish to thank our service-providers, restoration services, insurers, suppliers, contractors and our partners at the RDNO for stepping-up so quickly to help us get to re-opening as soon as possible.”

For a full schedule of events and ticket information, click here.