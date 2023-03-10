210551
208732
Vernon  

Western fibre artists entwine ideas on hope for world issues

Hanging by a thread

- | Story: 415081

Tracey Prediger

You’ll never think about red thread the same way after learning its significance in a new exhibit at Gallery Vertigo entitled Threads of Hope.

Members of the western Fibre Art Network (FAN) challenged each other to explore their personal interpretation of hope regarding world issues that are meaningful to them.

“The red thread that runs through the entire exhibit looks to me as though, even though our hopes and dreams are different, they’re all interconnected,” says Brigitte Red, Gallery Vertigo’s executive director.

All the western provinces are represented in the 52 piece display.

Anette Cameron is from Kelowna and created two instalments. One is called ‘Double Helix’, which symbolizes promising DNA research, The other is entitled ‘Rise from Darkness’.

“Rise from the Darkness is talking about all of the wars, the violence, the unrest throughout the entire world, and I came to think about my European background and how really the war impacted my whole family,” explains Cameron.

Each artist was given the same set of instructions, they had to incorporate the same red fabric anywhere in their art with an inpoint on the left and an exit on the right.

“The colour red that flows from one to the other completing a line of artists joining forces to improve the our world,” says Red who encourages people to come to the gallery and have a closure look at the texture involved in each piece.

Cameron has seen the exhibit three times in the past year, each time, the art work is presented differently, “The purpose of this was to promote peace, and to promote unity, where we all get along as one big family in the whole world.”

The exhibit’s opening reception is Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 6-8 p.m.

Threads of Hope has been on tour across Canada since May of 2020.

Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo is its final stop, wrapping up Apr 1.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


210279


Real Estate
4836699
112 5460 Clements Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$560,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


209505


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Yin
Yin Vernon SPCA >


209760


TheTango.net
Lady Gaga won't sing at Oscars

Lady Gaga won't sing at Oscars

Music | March 10, 2023

Insane dominos

Must Watch | March 09, 2023

Twin trouble!

Must Watch | March 09, 2023

Courteney Cox regrets getting facial fillers

Showbiz | March 09, 2023

DIY recovery

Galleries | March 09, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
205250
209998