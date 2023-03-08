Vernon resident says warning signs need to be placed where water pools, freezes on Okanagan Landing Road

Photo: Inge Friesen

“It's an accident waiting to happen.”

That from Okanagan Landing resident Inge Friesen on a section of road that is covered by water in day and ice overnight.

Friesen has been dealing with water issues on the road in front of her home for years, and fears the ice forming in the 8200 block of Okanagan Landing Road will lead to a collision.

Friesen said the city has worked on the issue of water pooling in the 8100 block by redirecting the drainage, and has put signage up warning people of water on the road.

Friesen wants the city to put up some temporary signage warning people about the icy corner.

As the daytime temperatures rise water forms on the road, but as temperatures drop during the night, that water turns to ice.

Friesen knows it most likely will not be an issue in a week or two, but in the meantime she is worried someone could get hurt.

“I almost had an accident. I went around the corner and I knew it was going to be a problem. Last week it went all the way across the lane,” said Friesen. “There are poles and hydrants in the way that obviously we don't want people hitting.”

Castanet has reached out to the city for comment.