Moose spotted in Armstrong is no cause for alarm

Photo: Zetsu Alexeis

A moose was on the loose in Armstrong this week, but it is no cause for alarm.

Pictures were posted to the Armstrong Community Information Facebook page of the young moose strolling down a residential street.

The post generated comments with one person saying that by making the pubnlic aware of the moose's presence, people will call conservation officers who will kill the animal.

“That makes me sad that people think we would like to do that,” said Conservation Officer Sgt. Gerry Myroniuk. “We would just tell people to leave it alone, to be honest. Moose are a large animal and they are a wild animal so it is really important to respect their space.”

Myroniuk said animals that feels threatened can become dangerous.

“Sometimes people think they are doing it a favour by trying to chase it off, but they actually seem threatening to the animal. They are better served to be left alone.”

Myroniuk added dogs are seen as a threat by moose, deer, bears and other animals as they can't distinguish a family dog from a predator like a wolf, causing a defensive, and possibly dangerous, response.

Myroniuk said it is not abnormal for animals to be dispersing at this time of year in search of their own habitat.

“It's a way to move the gene pool around. In most cases they find their way and they don't need intervention,” said Myroniuk. “For the most part, if they are left alone, they don't pose a threat to people unless they are threatened by people.”

Myroniuk said he has not heard about the Armstrong moose specifically, but there have been reports from other communities.

“That's not unheard of in British Columbia. A lot of our communities are adjacent to green belts, so we expect to have wildlife coming through from time to time,” he said.