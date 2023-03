Photo: North Okanagan RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking the public for assistance locating Jessica Ruschiensky who is wanted for theft and failing to comply with a probation order.

Ruschiensky has brown hair and eyes and is approximately five-feet, four-inches tall and weighs 126 pounds.

Anyone with information on Ruschiensky's whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 250-545-7171.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, calls can be made to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online.