208128
Vernon  

Gastrointestinal outbreak at The Hamlets in Vernon is over, but Polson Residential outbreak continues

No deaths from outbreaks

- | Story: 415041

One gastrointestinal outbreak in Vernon is over, but another is ongoing.

A GI outbreak was declared at The Hamlets on Feb. 22 by Interior Health.

That outbreak at the assisted living complex was declared over on March 6, with 21 confirmed cases. There were no hospitalizations or deaths from the outbreak.

For the Polson Residential Care Facility, a GI outbreak was declared on March 2.

There are currently 15 cases in the ongoing outbreak, but according to IH there have been no hospitalizations or deaths.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


205703


Real Estate
4761372
144 2250 Louie Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$775,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


205103


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Max
Max Vernon SPCA >


205102


TheTango.net
Amy Winehouse's band reunite for intimate gigs

Amy Winehouse's band reunite for intimate gigs

Music | March 08, 2023

Funny animals

Must Watch | March 08, 2023

Chased by a dock wave

Must Watch | March 08, 2023

Mid-week memes

Galleries | March 08, 2023

Princess Lilibet christened

Showbiz | March 08, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
209496
202026