Gastrointestinal outbreak at The Hamlets in Vernon is over, but Polson Residential outbreak continues

Photo: Contributed

One gastrointestinal outbreak in Vernon is over, but another is ongoing.

A GI outbreak was declared at The Hamlets on Feb. 22 by Interior Health.

That outbreak at the assisted living complex was declared over on March 6, with 21 confirmed cases. There were no hospitalizations or deaths from the outbreak.

For the Polson Residential Care Facility, a GI outbreak was declared on March 2.

There are currently 15 cases in the ongoing outbreak, but according to IH there have been no hospitalizations or deaths.