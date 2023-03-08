Street sweepers will be cleaning Vernon roads as weather permits

Photo: Pixabay

Main transportation routes are top of the list for City of Vernon street sweepers and once weather becomes more consistent, crews will transition to the full-scale spring-sweeping program.

In a press release issued by the city Wednesday, temperatures would have to be above zero consistently before road cleaning expands because street sweepers use water to sweep, flush and control dust.

In addition to sweeping, city crews are also repairing potholes that have shown up after the spring freeze/thaw cycles.

The city is asking motorists to keep an eye out for crews on the road and to slow down and use caution in areas where crews are working.

Potholes on both Highway 97 and 6 are under the Province’s jurisdiction which are under contract with AIM Roads.

City crews will respond to pothole reports within Vernon.