Vernon's Upper Room Mission provided 1,750 showers and 948 loads of clean laundry

Photo: Contributed

There's power in a shower.

Most people don't recognize how beneficial the simple act of taking a shower can be.

But for those with limited access to such amenities, a warm shower is much appreciated and providing that warm shower is another service offered by Vernon's Upper Room Mission.

But they can use some help to keep doing it.

“Having access to a hot shower is the first step for homeless people to rekindle their sense of dignity and break the cycle of homelessness,” the URM said on its Facebook page.

The Upper Room Mission offers washroom, laundry and shower services daily.

In the past year, the mission has provided 1,750 showers, 948 loads of clean laundry and 1,297 individuals have received new clothing.

And that adds up to a lot of water use, along with a hefty bill each month, but the expense is worth it.

“Providing connection, community and holistic care for our guests allows us to give them a chance to hope again and to find a sense of self-love, respect and confidence that can help them move forward positively. As we continue to pursue holistically supporting and loving our guests, we need to cover the rising cost of offering these services for free.”

The mission is looking for individuals, businesses and groups that would like to partner with them so they can continue to offer and expand services to the community.

For more information on how to help, visit the URM website.