Vernon Chamber of Commerce bringing MLA Peter Milobar to town March 22

Photo: Contributed MLA Peter Molibar

The provincial Official Opposition Shadow Minister for Finance is coming to Vernon.

The Greater Vernon Chamber will host a town hall meeting with MLA Peter Milobar who will provide his perspective on the recent provincial budget.

Milobar was elected as the Liberal MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson in 2017 and re-elected in 2020.

He has served previously as the Opposition House Leader, Official Opposition Critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, Environment and Climate Change, and as a member of the Select Standing Committees on Crown Corporations and Finance and Government Services.

Before entering provincial politics, Milobar was mayor of Kamloops for three terms after serving two terms as councillor.

Molibar also served as chairperson of the Thompson Regional Hospital District for five terms and was a director for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District since 2005.

He has also worked on the BC Transit board of directors, at PRIMECorp, and on the Local Government Contract Management Committee.

Molibar will be at the Prestige Vernon Lodge March 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets are $45 plus tax for chamber members and $60 plus tax for non-members.