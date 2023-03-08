Vernon man wants to see monument to BC Dragoons erected at Greater Vernon Cultural Centre site

Photo: Contributed

Richard Hamilton wants to honour the military history of the BC Dragoons.

The Vernon resident and former BC Dragoon would like to see a monument erected for the military unit at or near the site of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre on 32nd Avenue.

For many years, the monument to the BCDs, that has active units in Vernon and Kelowna, was in Vernon's Linear Park, but it was removed in 2020 after repeated acts of vandalism.

Hamilton said fortunately “we were able to save all those beautiful (bronze) castings” that adorned the monument.

Hamilton feels the cultural centre is the perfect place for the monument and he will be at the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee meeting this evening to present his case.

Joining him will be Col. Trevor Waaga, commanding officer of the reserve unit.

“With our deep history in the North Okanagan, we feel this building would be an excellent location for the BCD monument and would provide the respect, honour and dignity it truly deserves,” said Hamilton. The building will house the Vernon Public Art Gallery as well as the Vernon Museum.

Origins of the BC Dragoons date back to the formation of the Okanagan Mounted Rifles in April 1908.

The unit grew from its origins in Vernon, with squadrons being established in Lumby, Kelowna and Armstrong from 1908 to 1911.

These squadrons amalgamated om April 1911 as the 1st Regiment, British Columbia Horse, only to become the 30th British Columbia Horse five months later. The 30th B.C. Horse continued with the role of peacetime soldiering until the 4th of August 1914 with the declaration of war.

In 1940, the Dragoons became a mechanized unit.