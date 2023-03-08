Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre and RDNO hosting clean up event at Kal Beach March 22

Photo: Darren Handschuh

North Okanagan residents being invited to 'Be the Change' on World Water Day.

On March 22, the Allan Brooks Nature Centre and Regional District of North Okanagan are inviting the public to meet at Kal Beach to clean up the shoreline to help improve water quality.

In 1993, the UN General Assembly proclaimed March 22 as World Water Day to bring attention to the importance of clean water.

With the exception of summer watering restrictions, the Okanagan has never experienced a lack of clean water. According to the ABNC, with global warming, some scientists believe a global water crisis is only a few years away. Currently, about two billion people cannot access clean water.

“World water day is an opportunity to be grateful for the water that we are surrounded by,” said Rachelle Demetrick RDNO water conservation - utilities assistant. “Water accessibility is not something to be taken for granted, so on World Water Day we should consider how we can make a difference in how we use water and maintain the environment it comes from.”

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., ABNC and RDNO officials will be at the Coldstream beach to remove contaminants from the area and provide information on what people can do to improve water conservation and quality.

All necessary equipment, training and hot coffee will be provided.

Participants are asked to bring a reusable mug, as single-use cups will not be available.

“Water is a precious, perishable, and fragile resource that is easily threatened,” said ABNC Manager, Cheryl Hood. “Getting out and cleaning near lakes, streams and other water sources is an easy way to do our part. Everything on this planet depends on clean water and we need to pay attention before it’s too late. World Water Day is about understanding that taking care of our water also takes care of our world.”

To register for the event, click here.