Parking lot at Ellison Provincial Park is closed for construction

Photo: Darren Handschuh The parking lot at Ellison Provincial Park is under construction.

Some big changes are happening at Ellison Provincial Park.

The parking lot area to access the hiking and biking trails is seeing a significant reconstruction and is currently closed.

The pit toilet has been removed, a large rock wall is being installed and several trees have been removed adjacent to the parking lot area.

Extensive earth moving has also taken place.

A small parking area is available several hundred meters from the park entrance.

Castanet has reached out to government officials for more information on the project.