Westside Road store fills void after fire destroyed Little Kingdom

Tracey Prediger

Two friends walk into the newly opened 6 Mile Convenience together, peruse the shelves, and chat with owner Erica Clark.

It’s exactly the kind of environment Clark was hoping to create.

“After Little Kingdom burned down, there was just such a need,” explains Clark, who has partnered with her brother Dixon Louis to open the shop on Westside Road.

“I’m a member of the Okanagan Indian Band, and I live just down the street. Having a spot where you can quickly go and get whatever you need at a reasonable price was difficult, because you were 20 to 30 minutes away from town,” explains Clark.

Rene Brand is excited she will no longer have that long drive if she’s missing an ingredient like milk for a recipe.

“Driving into town was awful, we really missed the other store,” Brand says.

The shelves are well stocked with staples. There are farm-fresh eggs in the fridge, and freshly baked bread on the counter.

There are candles, jewelry and clothing all made by local artists with the hopes of attracting more Indigenous talent.

And Clark’s vision for the space doesn’t end there.

“We look toward the future and creating a spot where community members can continue to gather and just connect with everyone," Clark says.

Connecting over a coffee and good food are all part of the plan, which also includes outdoor seating and possibly re-opening the gas pumps her uncle used to offer on the family land.

“So we are working with the Okanagan Indian Band to make sure we do that safely and with no future impact on our environment or our community.”

As for Brand, she’s happy to shop local and urges her neighbours do the same.

“I hope everybody will utilize this so it stays open," she says.