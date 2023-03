Photo: File photo

Spallumcheen's Ina Forrest is in the hunt for another gold medal.

The celebrated North Okanagan wheelchair curler is a member of Team Canada competing at the 12-team World Wheelchair Curling Championships in Richmond this week.

As of noon Tuesday, Canada was in a three-way tie for first place with South Korea and China.

The Korean squad handed China its first loss of the tournament Monday evening.

Canada faces Scotland this evening at 8 p.m.