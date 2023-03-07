Vernon-based House of Q continues to collect awards, including hall of fame induction

Photo: Brian Misko Ron Shewchuk, left, and Corinne Misko and Brian Misko with Pacific Northwest BBQ Association Hall of Fame Awards.

Pitmaster Brian Misko has even more honours to add to his ever-growing list of accolades.

At the recent National Barbecue Association’s annual Awards of Excellence in Orlando, Florida, the Vernon-based House of Q was awarded fourth place for Five Star BBQ Sauce in the Tomato Mild Category; fifth place for Competition Rib Rub in the Pork Rub Category and second place for Apple Butter BBQ Sauce in the Fruit Sauce Category.

“I am in awe that after 16 years Apple Butter BBQ Sauce still gets awards. I know it’s super-delicious and the judges still agree with me,” Misko said.

While he is honoured to be recognized for his barbecue sauces and rubs, he was humbled to be inducted into the Pacific North West Barbecue Association Hall of Fame.

“It was kind of a career-defining moment to be inducted into the hall of fame,” Misko told Castanet. “That was something that was never on my radar. We were surprised by the award a couple of weeks ago.”

They were awarded with a plaque from their long-time mentor and Hall of Fame inductee 'Rockin’ Ronnie Shewchuk of North Vancouver.

Misko started the House of Q with his wife, Corinne, 16 years ago, but he did not set out to become a barbecue baron.

He started making sauces and going to barbecue contests as a hobby and entered his first contest in 2005.

“When we go to a competition, we over-cook what we need for the judges and all of the excess meat we have we sample out to the public because they are salivating and drooling all over the place,” Misko said.

He said a couple approached him and asked where they could get some sauce.

“I said 'I don't know, I just made it for the competition.' I said, 'I have a Mason jar left over from getting ready for the competition, do you have five bucks?' That's how our company started.”

Misko, and his wife, now do sauces and rubs as a full-time career.

“We wanted to start selling sauce and raise a few bucks to pay for the expenses of going to competitions because it was a sinkhole of cash and lo and behold many years later, we are all over the world,” Misko said.

House of Q is made and packaged in the Lower Mainland and shipped to more than 400 stores across Canada – including several in Vernon – as well as 200 stores in the United States.

House of Q makes five sauces, three rubs and three seasonings.

The flavours are based on successes at a pitmaster contests.

Misko said COVID changed the competitive barbecue scene with fewer events being held, but he plans on going to the ones he can while continuing to grow his business.