There are plans to burn slash piles from a dangerous tree removal project on Okanagan Indian Band land

Smoke may be seen coming from the hills at north end of Okanagan Lake, but there is no cause for alarm.

A danger tree removal project is coming to a close in the Six Mile Creek area, and as a result, there are slash piles that will be burned some time in the week, according to a March 3 post on the Okanagan Indian Band website.

The contractor must wait for appropriate venting and weather conditions, so the exact days and times are not available at this point.

“The fire department has been notified, and we are mindful that this burning may bring up anxiety. If you are having a difficult time, here is a list of resources that may be helpful support or call the Interior Crisis Line [at] 1-888-353-2273,” said a post on the website.

