Vernon's Towne Theatre Indigenous Showcase features movie by former Vernon resident

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon's historic Towne Theatre Indigenous Showcase will feature a tale of resilience in the face of upheaval.

Resilient: The Aseniwuche Winewak Story, by urban Indigenous filmmaker Len Morissette tells the story of the Aseniwuche Winewak Nation which has struggled to maintain its identity, culture and land in a world that constantly changes the rules, and refuses to officially acknowledge them as being Indigenous.

Originally from the Saskatchewan Mistawasis Band, Morissette spent his elementary and high school years in Vernon, and now resides in Grand Prairie, Alta.

Movie patrons can also sample three flavours of ‘Salsational Salsa,’ and shop unique artisan items from GinkgoteethDesigns and Sharing Mela’hma.

As alcohol will be available, the showcase is a 19+ event.

Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon and the show starts at 6 p.m.