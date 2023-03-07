Environment Canada & IH warn of harmful dust in air

Photo: Jon Manchester

Another dust warning has been issued for the City of Vernon.

The advisory comes from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Canada and Interior Health Authority.

There was a high concentration of coarse particulates which is expected to persist until there is rain or a change in traffic patterns.

According to the advisory, people with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until such time as the advisory is lifted.

The advisory further states staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces will help reduce exposure to particulates.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes and lung or heart disease.

Tips to reduce your personal health risk:

Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic.

Continue to control medical conditions such as asthma, chronic respiratory disease and heart failure. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, seek medical attention.

Maintaining good overall health is a good way to reduce health risks resulting from short-term exposure to air pollution.

Additional tips for persons with chronic underlying medical conditions: