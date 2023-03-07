Former Armstrong mayor hand picked timbers for new City Hall

Tracey Prediger

It was Armstrong’s first council meeting in their new City Hall last night.

Although it wasn’t planned, March 6, is also the date the City of Armstrong was incorporated 110 years ago.

Current and former mayors were on hand along with past and present councillors and administrators.

Former mayor Chris Pieper’s background in forestry gave him vision to see the building through the design and planning stage before retiring in 2022, with 31 years of service.

He and chief administrative officer Dawn Low have a special connection to the timbers that adorn the impressive 30 foot lobby.

“So we crawled through the snow in Merritt and found specific logs that we wanted for this building,” says Low. “It’s pretty rewarding to see them up and looking so beautiful and well preserved.”

The prominence of logs in the new city hall is by design says Low, “Armstrong has a policy for ‘wood first’, so we do build our buildings with wood first. It’s a sustainable, renewable resource,” she says.

The council chamber doors are still without handles and glass inserts and electricians are still fine tuning the motion sensor lighting, but Armstrong’s City Hall is open for business and the response is positive.

“People are proud, people are dropping by and saying how good it looks and staff have a new skip in their step, they’re doing really well and moral is up,” Low says.

Low credits grant money and countless volunteer hours for the building’s finishing touches, “The community effort to create a building like this, it’s definitely worth more than $4 million.”

A grant application with the Okanagan Basin Water Board is still under review, but if accepted, the City of Armstrong is planning to install zero scape gardens to showcase grounds that require little to no extra watering to maintain.