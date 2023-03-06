Construction to start on section of Rail Trail between Spallumcheen and Armstrong

Photo: Contributed

Development of a walking and biking trail between Spallumcheen and Armstrong will get underway this spring thanks to a $500,000 grant from the provincial government.

A long-term lease agreement with CN Rail will allow a four-metre wide trail to be developed from Landsdowne Road in Spallumcheen to Smith Drive in Armstrong.

The grant is a partnership effort involving the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Splatsin, and the Regional District of North Okanagan. The total grant application is for $820,000, with the province funding $500,000 and the CSRD and RDNO each contributing approximately $160,000 from reserve funds.

“From its beginnings, this project has been about working together to create a legacy project that will connect our communities with a pathway that promotes active living for people of all ages and abilities,” says CSRD Board Chair Kevin Flynn.

The compact aggregate trail will be designed for universal accessibility and funds will be used to create safer access to the trail.

Barriers, road crossing and signage will all be installed.

“This important and timely grant funding is appreciated as it brings the total dollars raised very close to the amount needed to develop the entire Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail,” says Grahame Go, chief executive officer of the Splatsin Development Corporation.