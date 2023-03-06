Funtastic A&W Music Festival lineup released

Photo: Funtastic Sports Society

The Funtastic Sports Society is hoping its A&W musical line up hits a home run this year.

The slo-pitch tournament and music festival kicks off June 30 and will continue with nightly entertainment on the DND grounds for the rest of the July long weekend.

“We’ve really focused on local this year,” says society president Jamie Austin.

“We’ve seen all kind of music festivals being cancelled all over BC for the past few years and we just want people to come out and support local so we can keep this thing going,” he says.

The three nights of music and bands is open to the public, not just tournament participants.

Friday night’s line up will see Chase the Bear, The Hip Replacements ( a Tragically Hip tribute band) and headliner The Yellow Brick Road Perform.

Elton John fans will get to experience Andrew Johns’ vocals which are touted to “take you back to when Elton John was in his prime.”

Johns will be joined by his eight piece band, The Jets, which features a full horn section. Piano will be played by four-time Juno award winner from the Parachute club, Julie Masi.

Saturday's performances will have the Dirt Road Kings take the stage followed by Kadooh and will end the night with Surrey’s own Tyler Joe Miller.

Miller’s latest single ‘Wild as Her’ solidifies his name as a top performer in Canada’s country music scene winning many accolades including CCMA nominations for “Album of the Year,” “Male Artist of the Year,” “Rising Star,” and “Fan’s Choice.”

Headway, The Shawn Lightfoot Band, and the Youg uns will bring the festival to a close Sunday night.

Individual night or weekend tickets are now on sale with early bird discounts for ball players.