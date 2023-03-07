Clock tower seen as eyesore instead of historic timepiece

Photo: Colin Noble

Pigeon poop greases the built in seats below Vernon’s Clock Tower.

“It’s repulsive,” says Collin Noble who believes the restored, historic structure should be better maintained to retain it’s status as a symbol of civic pride. “It’s a grand structure in the middle of downtown, the restoration project seems like it was in vain."

Every day he walks by the clock tower and every day he is more and more disgusted.

“The seats of full of bird stains, there’s garbage stuffed under the clock, it's really too bad no one is taking care of it.”

Birds have caused problems for the clocktower before, in the fall of 2022, city spokesperson Christy Poirier believed openings in the bottom of the clocktower may have allowed birds to gain access to the inner workings of the clock.

City crews resealed the tower to prevent further damages last September.

The clock, but not the tower, dates back to the construction of a new Vernon post office in 1912 on 30th Avenue. It was made by Smith & Sons of Derby, England, and installed in 1913.

The post office was torn down in 1959 and the clock saved by the owners of the Allison Hotel, according to the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

In 1971, it was acquired by the Vernon Centennial Committee and installed in the tower outside the museum with new inner workings.

In 2011, the original clockworks were installed inside the museum for restoration.