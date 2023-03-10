Trial for man accused on carrying loaded sawed off shotgun to be heard by judge alone

Photo: Contributed

After one day of what was supposed to be a five-day BC Supreme Court trial for North Okanagan man Tad McLeod, the jury was asked not to come back.

Jurors had gathered Monday morning to hear details of a March 14, 2021 incident where a man allegedly had a loaded sawed off shotgun in Vernon.

Mcleod faces a single charge of possession of a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm.

Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service, says, "n March 8, after the jury had been selected and the trial commenced, Mr. Mcleod re-elected trial by Judge alone. The jury was discharged."

The accused will be back in court March 20 to fix a date for continuation of the trial.