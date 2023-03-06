Vernon woman donates $80K worth of equipment to Okanagan College

Photo: Okanagan College Helen Jackman, executive director, Okanagan College Foundation and Yael Cohen, donor and OC Alum.

Vernon-based communications engineer Yael Cohen has donated $80,000 worth of electronic equipment to Okanagan College.

The state of the art electronic equipment will be going to the college’s Electronics Engineering Technology program. The components donated will be used by instructors for in-class circuits and test demos and by students for their end of term capstone projects.

Some of these projects could create things like a roadside radar for measuring vehicle speed, solar panels that follow the sun’s movement or automated cat feeders that distribute kibble on a timer.

“Yael Cohen’s contribution will enable us to provide an even more comprehensive and immersive learning experience for our students, preparing them for successful careers in the electronics industry,” says Randy Brown, chair, Electronics Engineering Technology program.

Cohen is an Okanagan College alum and an electronics hobbyist. Her personal collection of equipment has grown over the years. She contacted the Electronics Engineering Technology program chair after suffering a stroke, making her unable to use the equipment herself.

“I was fortunate to receive numerous scholarships when I was in school, and I wanted to pay it forward,” says Cohen. “In particular, I know what a financial strain it can be for students to buy project supplies, and I wanted to help ease that burden.”