Lots of choice for Okanagan Indian Band members as election day nears

Twenty-six people are hoping to clinch one of 10 council seats representing the Okanagan Indian Band.

Along with electing one chief, OKIB members can vote in 10 representatives in the end-of-the-month election.

Chief Byron Louis is finishing his sixth two-year term and is being challenged for top spot by Dan Wilson.

OKIB spokesperson Nick Nilsen, says “voter turnout is usually very good, better than the percentages seen in Vernon.”

Voters will head to the polls in person Mar 30, 2023.

Mail in ballots were sent to members who live off reserve land and to any residents who have made a special request.

