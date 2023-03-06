Weekend crash on troubled stretch of Okanagan Landing Road takes out power pole

Photo: Contributed

The freeze-thaw conditions of late winter are being blamed for a single vehicle car crash that left hundreds without power early Sunday morning.

It’s believed the driver hit ice in the 8100 block of Okanagan Landing and struck a power pole.

The area is known for poor drainage and in a Facebook post, local resident Inge Friesen writes, “when it ices up an entire lane of the road, it’s definitely dangerous to drive here.”

According to BC Hydro, the time of the power outage was 3:21 a.m. Sunday, leaving hundreds without power for several hours while crews worked to repair the power pole.

The area is known to the City for it’s problematic drainage system prompting a visit from Mayor Cumming and city staff back in May, 2022

Friesen said in a previous interview that runoff from the lands above come down through the neighbourhood for more than two months a year, sometimes flowing at up to 50 gallons per minute.

Previous remedies included the City installing two dry wells in the area at a cost of $75,000, but Friessen questions their effectiveness saying “they require constant pumping,” every time it rains.

Installation of a grate and drain pipe also fell short of solving the problem because when the water starts running down the hill, soil comes down clogging the drain.

The City’s previous attempts to improve drainage also asked owners to sign a statutory right of way or give up six metres of property for a fix.

Property owners were not in favour of the possible remedies put forward in the past.

No word on the condition of driver of the vehicle.