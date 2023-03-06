Drunk driver takes out power pole in Vernon

Photo: North Okanagan RCMP

UPDATE: 12:46

North Okanagan RCMP say alcohol and not road conditions were to blame for Sunday morning’s power outage.

Police spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says “frontline officers responded to the 8200-block of Okanagan Landing Road where a pickup truck had collided with a hydro pole and a fire hydrant, temporarily knocking out power to the area.”

Terleski adds when emergency crews arrived, “the driver was at the scene with the badly damaged vehicle.”

Investigating officers suspected alcohol may have been a factor in the driver’s ability to operate the vehicle.

Terleski says the 22-year-old Vernon man provided two roadside breath samples and registered “Fail” for both.

The driver was handed an immediate 90-day suspension and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

The man was then transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

City of Vernon and BC Hydro crews were called to the scene to restore infrastructure and address damages.

ORIGINAL 9:50 a.m.

The freeze-thaw conditions of late winter are being blamed for a single vehicle car crash that left hundreds without power early Sunday morning.

It’s believed the driver hit ice in the 8100 block of Okanagan Landing and struck a power pole.

The area is known for poor drainage and in a Facebook post, local resident Inge Friesen writes, “when it ices up an entire lane of the road, it’s definitely dangerous to drive here.”

According to BC Hydro, the time of the power outage was 3:21 a.m. Sunday, leaving hundreds without power for several hours while crews worked to repair the power pole.

The area is known to the City for it’s problematic drainage system prompting a visit from Mayor Cumming and city staff back in May, 2022

Friesen said in a previous interview that runoff from the lands above come down through the neighbourhood for more than two months a year, sometimes flowing at up to 50 gallons per minute.

Previous remedies included the City installing two dry wells in the area at a cost of $75,000, but Friessen questions their effectiveness saying “they require constant pumping,” every time it rains.

Installation of a grate and drain pipe also fell short of solving the problem because when the water starts running down the hill, soil comes down clogging the drain.

The City’s previous attempts to improve drainage also asked owners to sign a statutory right of way or give up six metres of property for a fix.

Property owners were not in favour of the possible remedies put forward in the past.

No word on the condition of driver of the vehicle.