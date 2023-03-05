Vernon Search and Rescue crews rescue lost snowmobiler Friday night

Photo: Vernon Search and Rescue

Vernon Search and Rescue crews rescued a snowmobiler from the backcountry east of Enderby Friday night.

In a post to Facebook, the Vernon Search And Rescue Group Society said Vernon RCMP contacted them at 6 p.m. Friday to search for a missing snowmobiler in the Hunters Range snowmobile area.

Due to the considerable avalanche risk in the area, and throughout the province, rescue crews spent a “considerable” amount of time pre-planning the rescue, making a Plan A, B and C.

Sixteen search and rescue members and two others from the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association and Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association entered the backcountry Friday night to find the lost man.

The man had activated his iPhone SOS and his SPOT device, and rescuers were able to locate him.

“To ensure the team could get back up safely they packed a trail and, after getting to our lost sledder, the team traveled down the mountain and finished just after 2:00 a.m.,” VSAR said in its post.

“Our sledder did many things right. He has survival equipment, had built a shelter in the form of a snow cave and was in the process of trying to start a fire when we arrived.”

VSAR said due to the dangerous avalanche conditions currently in the backcountry, rescues may be delayed several hours, or may be only performed in the day, to ensure the safety of rescue crews.

“Vernon SAR would like to thank our resources at the Lumby Snowmobile Club and the Hunters Range Snowmobile Club who always offer up a helping hand when it comes to looking for the lost,” VSAR said.

“We would also like to thank the Hunters Range groomer Justin Evans who went out of his way to ensure we had a smooth and safe trip out. It really makes a difference when they’ve put in the hard work.

“They say it takes a village. In this case it took several. You folks really are the best.”