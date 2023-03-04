Car fire at Sparkling Hill Resort

Photo: Ross Ladell

A vehicle fire at the Sparkling Hill Resort near Vernon caused a quick response from the Fire Department Saturday afternoon.

A man staying at the resort tells Castanet he was taking a nap and enjoying his time at the resort when his wife woke him up because a car was on fire in the parking lot.

Ross Ladell sprung out of bed and rushed outside to get a closer look of the action. He says the white vehicle was parked with nobody inside when he could see flames coming from the hood of the SUV.

He tells Castanet there was quite a commotion outside as the SUV burned for about 15 or 20 minutes, while the Fire Department raced to the scene.

"The hotel staff rushed out with a fire extinguisher, but by the time they got to the vehicle it was too late. Two of the front tires exploded ... and it melted the bumper of the car in front of it," said Ladell.

According to Ladell, there was a loud bang that sounded like the airbag went off.

When the fire truck arrived, the vehicle fire was put out.

When Castanet reached out to Sparking Hill Resort for comment, they declined.

Castanet is awaiting response from the Vernon Fire Department and will update the story when more information becomes available.