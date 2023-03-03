With 670 cm and more expected, Vernon ski hill is extending its season

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

Pow hounds rejoice, Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort is extending its season.

With almost 670 cm of snowfall as of March 2, the mountain is only 30 cm away from their average annual snowfall of seven metres, so SilverStar is extending the season to April 16, weather and snow dependent.

"Seeing as we still have well over a month left in our winter season, 670 cm is well over what we would normally see by this time of year, and we anticipate breaking 700 cm long before our scheduled end of season date," said Ian Jenkins, Director of sales and marketing, SilverStar.

"In the past 10 years, we have only had one other season comparable to this one. Because of this we are excited to announce that we will be able to extend the season to April 16 allowing our guests more time to enjoy all the snow"

SilverStar is currently sitting at a base of 257 cm, receiving 64 cm in the last seven days. Since 2014, the only other year the mountain saw that much snow was in 2018, when the base was 261 cm.

"Over the past couple weeks we have been having powder day after powder day," Jenkins said. "It feels like the snow just keeps coming, and we are loving it."

The mountain expects even more snow in the coming days, leading to what will likely be amazing spring skiing conditions.

"The snow is coming at a perfect time as we launch into an action-packed March with some exciting mountain events and festivities," Jenkins said.

From March 9 to 12, the mountain will host Peak Pride which will be followed by the return of SEISMIC.

This year the festival is called SEISMIC Spring Sessions, taking place over three weekends and will feature live music, food, drinks, family fun and more.

"This is the first year we have had SEISMIC since 2019 and we are thrilled to bring back all the excitement," Jenkins said.

The party will take place March 16 to 18, March 24 to 26, and March 31 to April 2.

Guests can expect a lively village with events like Monster Energy Boarderstyle, live music from DJ’s like A Skillz, SkiTour as well as local bands, all on an outdoor stage, beer gardens, BC Winter Games, Sovereign 2 SilverStar Marathon and so much more.