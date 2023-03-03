Drivers again reminded not to pass a plow on the right after collision near Armstrong during snow storm

Photo: AIM Roads/Facebook

It should go without saying, but once again motorists are being told not to pass a snowplow on the right.

“Well... it happened...one of our trucks plowing snow was hit after a motorist attempted to pass on the right hand side. Luckily no one was hurt. Our amazing team responded immediately and got this truck back on the road in two hours,” AIM Roads said on a Facebook post.

The Ministry of Transportation confirmed the incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 26 around 10 a.m. on Highway 97A south of Armstrong.

“This time we were extremely lucky this unit was repairable and able to be placed back out on the road. During a major weather event like we were experiencing, having equipment go down due to careless driving even for a short period is unjustifiable,” the post said.

“Do not pass plow trucks on the right hand side. Operators will pull over when it is safe to do so. Be patient and understand the crews are doing the best job they can while also ensuring the roads are safe and to Ministry specification.”