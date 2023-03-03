Man dons kangaroo suit for solo protest outside Vernon courthouse

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A man in a kangaroo suit carrying a large sign caught the attention of people driving past the Vernon court house Friday.

Wayne Allen said he donned the unique attire to protest problems with family law.

“Family law is absolutely, demonstrably corrupt,” Allen charged. “It's got to be shut down.”

Allen claimed altered transcripts and rampant corruption in the court system.

In 2007, Allen painted a kangaroo on one of the courthouse pillars along with references to past cases in another form of protest.

He even signed the graffiti so people would know he did it.

“Four years later I was arrested and charged with public mischief,” he said.

So why the kangaroo suit?

“Because this is a kangaroo court,” he said.