Vernon Job Fair will feature dozens of employers looking for employees

There's still room for employers to get in on the Vernon Job Fair.

Businesses in Vernon will have an opportunity to meet with hundreds of job seekers at the upcoming event, and registration is now open.

Organized by NexusBC Community Resource Centre in partnership with WorkBC, the fair is Vernon’s largest hiring event.

The fair takes place May 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Prestige Vernon Lodge. It is free to attend for anyone seeking employment.

Companies in attendance will represent a wide range of industries, seeking employees with varying levels of skill and experience.

From camp counsellors to construction, healthcare to hospitality, there are many businesses looking for staff.

The event will have more than 40 employers set up at tables, so job seekers can wander through, speak to representatives and learn more about local work opportunities.

There are still a few spots left for local businesses interested in having a booth at the event, for a table fee of $199.

Only those businesses that are actively recruiting employees may register for the job fair. Preference goes to local Vernon and area employers.

