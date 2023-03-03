Polson Residences affected by gastrointestinal illness outbreak

Photo: Google Street View

Interior Health has declared a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at a Vernon long-term care facility.

Polson Residential Care is the latest residence in the Okanagan to be hit by a bacterial outbreak.

IH confirms four residents affected are in the north wing of the building, and all safety precautions and protocols are being followed to prevent further infections.

Measures in place include enhanced cleaning, disinfection and hygiene protocols, as well as isolating symptomatic residents.

A spokesperson with IH confirms guidelines are being followed, saying "visitors are allowed, but we make sure they are aware of the outbreak and risks. We also advise the visitors to ensure proper hand hygiene before entering and leaving residents' rooms."

GI outbreaks were also declared in late February at care homes in Salmon Arm, Kamloops and West Kelowna.

Twelve residents of The Hamlets in Vernon were also sickened during the last week of February.