Eatology owners to expand offerings and hours

Tracey Prediger

It’s just after the lunch rush and a new owner of EATology gestures to her need to clean the table before being interviewed.

Merry Goddard knows there’s an award-winning reputation to uphold.

“I didn’t ever think I was going to own EATology, It kind of worked out really well for us,” says Goddard who along with co-owner Sarah Cripps became EATology’s new owners in late January.

The little diner in the old Greyhound Bus depot was named Restaurant of the Year by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

Employee relations and training is one criteria needed for the win.

Before becoming owners, Cripps and Goddard were employees.

“When you’re a worker, you just work and then to get all this appreciation and support from thousands of people, it’s just insane.”

Goddard and Cripps are planning to add their personal touches. Goddard is from Australia where she says there are differences in the food and coffee culture.

“We serve lattes in glasses now which is a very Australian thing.”

Cripps plans to showcase more of her talents as a pastry chef and EATology now offers weekly specials.

“People always come here and have a good time and we are just trying to build on thats” says Goddard who adds they’ll be hosting their first night time event serving burgers for St. Patty’s Day.