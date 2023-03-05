Anderson mum on political comeback as Bolin steps down

Photo: Contributed

A former Vernon city councillor says he hasn't made his mind up about a return to provincial politics.

Two-term councillor Scott Anderson says he's "undecided" on seeking the leadership of the BC Conservative Party in the wake of leader Trevor Bolin announcing Friday he will be stepping down.

Anderson was interim leader of the party from October 2017 to April 2019.

Anderson was defeated in October's municipal election when he ran for mayor. Victor Cumming won that race, earning a second term as mayor.

Regardless of his decision on running, Anderson says he will be involved in the leadership race in some fashion.

He is a former captain in the Canadian Armed Forces and is owner operator of the Vernon company Dump Runz.

In October's mayoralty race, Anderson described himself as "a small c conservative."

After the loss, he said he would consider his options and that we 'hadn't heard the last of him yet.'

The BC Conservatives were a political powerhouse prior to the 1950s, electing several premiers. Since then, the party has had only a minor presence.

It hasn't elected an MLA since 1975.

However, former BC Liberal John Rustad crossed the floor to join the Conservatives last month.

Fellow BC Liberal John van Dongen also briefly crossed the floor to the party in 2012 before leaving to sit as an independent.