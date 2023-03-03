Millions in community funding to Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby and RDNO

Photo: Contributed MLA Harwinder Sandhu

The province is pouring millions of dollars into the Vernon-Monashee region.

MLA Harwinder Sandhu says an investment of almost $20 million for Vernon-Monashee will enable the community to fund key projects. Just what those projects are remains to be seen.

Vernon will receive the lion's share of the money, with the city getting $9,575,000.

How the money is spent will be up to city council, which will discuss the matter at a future meeting.

The Regional District of North Okanagan will receive $3,953,000, while Coldstream will receive $4,148,000, and Lumby will see $1,378,000.

"It is a very exciting announcement for our small community of Coldstream," said Mayor Ruth Hoyte.

"Once council has had opportunity for discussion and a review of our infrastructure needs and wants, council will be able to provide more answers."

Among those could be Coldstream's need to replace the failing Kal Beach pier.

Sandhu says as communities continue to grow, local governments are having to meet increased strain on infrastructure and amenities, including, roads, transit, water and electrical systems, as well as community centres, parks and social services.

The Growing Communities Fund will see $1 billion distributed across B.C.’s 188 municipalities and regional districts.