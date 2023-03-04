Ashley Wadsworth's mom says it was hard to watch UK documentary on daughter's murder

Photo: Contributed

Watching a British documentary profiling her daughter’s murder was understandably difficult for Christy Gendron, who was given an advance copy of ‘The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth.’

It's part of an ITVX series titled Social Media Murders, and the episode focuses on the Vernon teen's murder on Feb. 1, 2022.

“It was hard, because there was stuff in it that I hadn’t seen,” Gendron said of watching the documentary for the first time.

Although Gendron was aware the footage would contain elements she hadn’t been privy to before, nothing could prepare her for the police body cam footage showing her daughter “being worked on on the front lawn, and then calling her time of death.”

Gendron says some parts were particularly triggering.

Ashley had travelled to England after meeting Jack Sepple online.

The 19 year old was strangled and stabbed over 90 times by Sepple, who admitted to the killing and was handed a life sentence in prison.

“The interview (with Sepple) was hard to watch, but this is necessary to shed awareness because her story happens a lot, and this has to be a learning lesson to many,” says Gendron.

“We were approached by many people to do a documentary about Ashley, but (producer) Calum Walker (producer) and Crackit Productions was just a good fit for the family,” she says, calling the experience ”an amazing collaboration.”

"I've had people ask me, how can you talk about this, isn't it so invasive?" but Gendron knows her daughter would want people to learn from her tragedy and prevent "someone from not listening to their gut."

The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth was shot within months of her daughter's death, and Gendron says the emotions in the episode are "raw, but real."

There was so much she didn't know at the time.

She wasn't aware of the U.K.'s Clare's Law, which gives any member of the public the right to ask police if their partner poses a risk to them.

Gendron and her daughter are already in the works with another UK documentary production team which will be filmed later this year.

"Young kids will watch these shows on TV, and I think it's important to highlight what can happen through the eyes of people who have actually been through it. Who would have thought a girl from a western small town would get murdered in England? So this is why we do it."

Social Media Murders is currently only available on U.K. streaming services.