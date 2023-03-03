Apartment balcony fire accidental, cause not released by city

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A fire at a Vernon apartment complex Wednesday has been deemed accidental.

However, the cause of the fire is not being released to the public.

The City of Vernon said most of the damage was contained to the exterior of the building and that no further information would be released.

The fire broke out just after 9 a.m. at an apartment complex on Deleenheer Road in Vernon's north end.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a third-floor balcony, and tenants of the building were evacuated.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services, RCMP and BC Ambulance paramedics all responded to the incident.