Gas prices take 20-cent jump at many stations across Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Jon Manchester

Drivers across the Thompson-Okanagan may have felt a little extra pain at the gas pumps this morning, as prices at some stations jumped 20 cents overnight.

Prices in some communities has risen to 172.9 cents a litre – but not at all stations, yet.

Perennial price leader Enderby, in the North Okanagan, can still claim to have the cheapest fuel in B.C. at 144.9 cents a litre for regular gas.

But, that's not the story everywhere.

Mobil and Petro-Can stations in Vernon are up to 172.9 cents, while others in town are scattered across the 150s.

Kelowna also has some stations up to 172.9, but Costco is still at 155.9 cents a litre, according to the latest posts on gasbuddy.com.

Costco in Kamloops is also at 155.9, while most other stations in the city are pumping gas for 159.9 cents.

Lake Country has prices ranging from 156.9 to 172.9 cents a litre.

In Penticton, it looks like the price is 153.9 across the board.

In the Shuswap, Salmon Arm prices range from 147.9 to 169.9 cents a litre.

The Lower Mainland currently has prices in the 180s, with Surrey at 183.9.